Zari Hassan rubbishes claims that she is married to a ‘child’ following passport leak

By Lineo Lesemane

After a club promoter allegedly leaked Zari Hassan’s passport online, the Young, Famous & African star made a video rubbishing claims that she is married to a young man.

She said there have been speculations that her husband, professional boxer Shakib Cham Lutaaya, is her son’s age and below the age of 18.

“People are like, ‘oooh you’re dating a child, he is almost your son’s age’. He is not a child! He is a grown-up man,” she said.

Zari said the only positive thing about the leaked passports is that people will now know that her husband is not a child as his passport was also leaked, showing that he is 30 years old.

Zari sets the record straight about her age

In a viral video, the socialite and reality TV star said she was not born in 1978 as her leaked passport shows.

She added: “When people travel, they change names, dates of their birth… they change a lot of things for various reasons, and for me, that’s nothing.

“Nobody can take away my age. I was born on 23rd September 1980. My family knows that, my mother, my parents, my siblings, and the people I went to school with, people know.”

ALSO READ: ‘I am a self-made billionaire’ – Zari bashes Diamond, feud with Fantana gets messier

The feud with the promoter

Zari was booked alongside another Young, Famous & African star Luis Munana to appear at a club in Birmingham, England.

According to Luis, there were issues with their payments. He said they were paid a deposit and were to be paid the remaining balance before making the appearance.

In a video statement that Zari reposted on her Insta stories, Luis adds that he only received his remaining balance at 3am.

“Mind you, the club closes at 4am. Once I received my balance, I was ready to go and appear.”

He said he first went to check if Zari had also received her balance, but she had not.

Zari ended up not appearing at the club, which resulted in the club’s promoter allegedly leaking her passport online, along with her husband’s passport.

“For as long as I know Zari, she is a very professional person, and it is very unprofessional for the promoter to take screenshots or copies of someone’s passport and post it online. That is also illegal.

“There are allegations about drug involvement. I know Zari for a long time. I have been shooting with her for four months. There is no way that she does drugs,” Luis said in the video, adding that the promoter is to be blamed for Zari’s no-show at the club.

Screenshot of Luis Munana’s video statement. Picture: InstaStories/@zarithebosslady

NOW READ: Royal news update: King Charles in film with Idris Elba, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife has cancer