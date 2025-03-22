George Foreman: The man beyond the ring, with 5 marriages and 5 sons called ‘George’

From his return to the ring to the unexpected success of the George Foreman Grill, his legacy is defined by resilience, faith, and family.

George Foreman, renowned for his formidable boxing career and entrepreneurial ventures, also led a rich personal life marked by multiple marriages and a large, closely-knit family.

His family announced his passing on Friday at the age of 76. He left a remarkable legacy in boxing and business – an empire that reportedly amassed $300 million.

Foreman, one of the most influential boxers in history, is perhaps even better known for his success beyond the ring.

According to The Mirror, “Big George’s” early business ventures were anything but successful, nearly wiping out the $5 million fortune he had earned from boxing through a series of poor investments.

However, his decision to come out of retirement in 1987 set the stage for a dramatic turnaround. In 1994, he stunned the world by defeating Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion in history.

Foreman’s unexpected business knockout

His remarkable comeback story didn’t go unnoticed among advertisers who sensed an opportunity, and the George Foreman Grill was born. “They’re calling me day and night. I was selling myself so successfully that they said, ‘Let him sell our stuff,’” Foreman told Forbes in 2019.

“These people came to me and said they wanted to go in on a joint venture with me for the grill. I didn’t have any idea it would sell. The next thing you know, I sold 500. Then 5,000. Then we sold 5 million of those things. If I told you I could see that coming, I’d be lying.”

In his autobiography, By George, he wrote that he fell in love with every product he sold. “That’s what sells. Just like with preaching.”

A spiritual awakening

Foreman’s journey to becoming a preacher was deeply influenced by a near-death experience after his 1977 fight with Jimmy Young.

Struggling with depression following his loss to Muhammad Ali, Foreman found himself in a spiritual crisis. He experienced a life-changing epiphany, believing that God had saved him.

This transformative moment led him to become ordained as a minister in 1978. He then started preaching, dedicating his life to Christianity.

Foreman emphasised that his faith and newfound purpose were integral to his life and public persona, inspiring the Big George Foreman film.

The Foreman family

Beyond the public eye, Foreman’s roles as a husband and father were central to his identity.​

According to People, Foreman’s marital journey included five marriages:

Adrienne Calhoun (1971–1974): Foreman’s first marriage to Adrienne Calhoun lasted three years.​

Cynthia Lewis (1977–1979): His second marriage to Cynthia Lewis spanned two years.​

Sharon Goodson (1981–1982): Foreman’s third marriage to Sharon Goodson lasted a year.​

Andrea Skeete (1982–1985): His fourth marriage to Andrea Skeete lasted three years.​

Mary Joan Martelly (1985–2025): Foreman’s fifth and final marriage to Mary Joan Martelly began in 1985 and lasted until his passing in 2025. Together, they navigated life’s challenges and joys for four decades, raising a large family and supporting various philanthropic endeavours.

Foreman was the proud father of twelve children: five sons and seven daughters. Demonstrating a unique approach to family unity, he named all his sons George Edward Foreman:​



George Jr: The eldest son, known for his involvement in the family business ventures.​

George III (“Monk”): Pursued a professional boxing career, achieving an impressive 16-0 record before transitioning to entrepreneurship.​

George IV (“Big Wheel”): Engaged in various business endeavours and maintained a private life.

George V (“Red”): Known for his distinctive red hair and involvement in family affairs.​

George VI (“Little Joey”): The youngest son, affectionately nicknamed and active in family matters.​

Foreman’s daughters include:​

Natalia: Pursued a career in singing.​

Leola: Maintains a private life away from the public eye.​

Michi: Keeps a low-profile lifestyle.​

Georgetta: Worked as a television producer, contributing to shows like “Divorce Court” and “Beyond the Glory.”​

Freeda: Ventured into professional boxing in 2000, retiring with a 5-1 record. She tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 42.

Isabella (adopted in 2009): Became part of the Foreman family through adoption.​

Courtney (adopted in 2012): The youngest daughter was welcomed into the family through adoption. ​

Foreman’s decision to name all his sons George

Foreman’s decision to name all his sons George was rooted in a desire to instil unity and shared identity. People reported that he believed this commonality would bond them closely, emphasising that individual successes and failures would be collectively experienced.

He once remarked, “I named all my sons George Edward Foreman so they would always have something in common… If one of us goes up, then we all go up together. And if one goes down, we all go down together!”

