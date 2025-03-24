There’s no other like George Foreman

George Foreman's record is stellar: he fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 – 68 of those by knockout.

The cliched “larger than life” applied no more aptly than to former heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, who died on Friday, aged 76.

At the height of his career in the ’70s, he loomed large over even other heavyweight fighters, at an imposing 1.93m.

“Rumble in the Jungle”: Muhammad Ali vs. George Foreman

His record is stellar, too: he fought 81 times as a professional, winning 76 – 68 of those by knockout.

His misfortune – but, ironically, probably his biggest claim to fame – was coming up against, and losing to, the legendary Muhammad Ali in boxing’s iconic 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” in the then Zaire.

Accustomed to bludgeoning opponents with his sheer power, Foreman had, up to that time, not bothered developing stamina – and the wily Ali wore him out with his “rope-a-dope” tactics before putting him on the canvas and taking his title away from him.

ALSO READ: George Foreman: The man beyond the ring, with 5 marriages and 5 sons called ‘George’

George Foreman’s legacy

His private life was equally large and in charge: a one-time pastor, he was married four times, fathered 10 children and adopted two more.

All his sons he named “George Edward” – his own name.

He later became an entrepreneur and made a comeback at age 45, becoming the oldest man to hold a heavyweight title.

There won’t be another like him.

NOW READ: Heavyweight boxing great George Foreman dead at 76