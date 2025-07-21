Gospel star Xolisa Kwinana arrested for alleged GBV

The singer has denied the allegations against him.

Gospel singer Xolisa Kwinana has reportedly been arrested after handing himself in at the Kleinvlei Police Station in Cape Town.

His estranged wife, Ndikhona Hlatika, opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm against him.

ALSO READ: Withdrawn GBV cases allow ‘perpetrators to evade justice’, hears portfolio committee

Xolisa Kwinana denies GBV accusations

Hlatika first went public with the allegations in May this year via social media, also posting photos showing bruises from the alleged assault.

At the time, Kwinana denied all claims. He said they had experienced normal marital disputes but insisted he had never abused her.

He also denied that the bruises in the photos shared by Hlatika were caused by him.

“I deny the allegations of GBV as alleged, and in support of my denial, I state the following: I met my wife for the first time ever during August 2020. I did not know her before. We got married in June 2021,” he said.

He claimed the pictures were from a car accident she had been involved in years before they met.

“The pictures depict an incident that happened five years before 2023, and that should be between 2018 and 2019 when she sustained those injuries. I did not know her at that time. I know those pictures to reflect injuries she incurred when she was involved in a car accident (she told me).”

Meanwhile, in a protection order seen by Sunday World, Hlatika alleged Kwinana assaulted her multiple times between 2021 and 2022 while they were living together.

She reportedly claims Kwinana assaulted her while she was three months pregnant and said she sustained injuries to her arm and face.

“It all started in 2021, but I remember the night he smacked me while I was pregnant. I ran to a shelter.

“The next day, he acted like nothing had happened,” she said, as quoted by the publication.

NOW READ: WATCH: Kelly Khumalo performs live on stage with a bodyguard following closely