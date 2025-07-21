WATCH: Kelly Khumalo performs live on stage with a bodyguard following closely

Under fire yet unshaken, singer Kelly Khumalo made headlines again not for her vocals, but for the imposing presence of a close protection officer tailing her every move on stage.

Kelly Khumalo during the Nuna Official Launch in South Africa at Houghton Hotel’s Exclusive Sejour Restaurant on July 08, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Nuna is a global brand with Dutch roots and has been focusing on creating smart, helpful, and bold baby gear since 2007. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

South African songstress Kelly Khumalo stepped out on stage in full Empress mode this past weekend. She delivered a passionate live performance, accompanied by a heavily armed bodyguard positioned closely behind her throughout her set.

Kelly Khumalo is now performing with a bodyguard? pic.twitter.com/n7COvLi8eQ — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) July 21, 2025

Dressed in a fashionable ensemble and backed by a full band in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal, the Empini hitmaker exuded star power. However, it was the looming figure of her close protection officer (CPO) that stole some of the spotlight.

Fans posted the video online. It’s speculated that the presence of onstage security could be due to a video post the singer put on her Instagram.

Kelly Khumalo and bodyguard Picture X

Her clapback on Instagram, following fresh accusations tied to the Senzo Meyiwa court case, has fans and critics on edge.

Kelly posted a video clip captioned with a fiery statement:

“From being dragged in that dirty court to sketchy podcasts? You never seize to amaze me. It’s quite simple, though; if you strongly believe that I am capable of what you are accusing me of, come and get me and stop playing games! ❗️Till then, BACK OFF! #EmpressFELIZWE 👏🏽🐆”

Her post comes hot on the heels of viral claims made on MacG’s Podcast and Chill by controversial former advocate Malesela Teffo.

Teffo alleged in a no-holds-barred interview that Senzo Meyiwa’s death was not the result of a robbery gone wrong. Instead, he said it was an accidental shooting by Kelly during an argument.

The July 17th episode has since racked up millions of views.

While the public remains sharply divided, Kelly’s sister Zandie Khumalo has slammed the renewed accusations and stood by her sister. On the 2022 season of Showmax’s Life With Kelly Khumalo, the star shared her growing concerns for her safety.

“Security for me is literally everything,” Kelly admitted in her video diary. “My last gig in KwaZulu-Natal, I received a threat two days before that they were going to kill me.”

The singer also revealed that planning her Gospel Explosion concert in the Vaal included coordination with law enforcement officials due to ongoing threats.

“I have my CPO, a close private officer; they are officers of the law, just private ones. So they can arrest you.”

This isn’t the first time Kelly has performed with heightened security. The dramatic visual of a guard shadowing her every move on stage sent a clear message: she’s not backing down.

As the pressure mounts and speculation around Senzo’s tragic death continues, Kelly Khumalo is choosing the mic and muscle to defend her name.