No laughing matter: Trevor Noah accused of ‘theft’ by ex Jordyn Taylor Braff

Last laugh? Top funnyman Trevor Noah's former girlfriend Jordyn Taylor lays claim to some of his comedic material.

TV personality Trevor Noah and singer Jordyn Taylor attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Jordyn Taylor Braff, one of the bevy of beauties Trevor Noah has been romantically linked to, accused the South African-born comedian of “stealing” her jokes.

Appearing on Netflix’s Selling The City, the singer, model and real estate agent made the bold claim that Noah stole more than her heart when they were dating.

According to the leggy brunette, she was “the funnier one in the relationship” with the former host of The Daily Show allegedly laying claim to some of her jokes for his stand-up comedy routines.

Jordyn Taylor Braff and Trevor Noah dated from 2015 to 2018. Pictures: AFP and Instagram/ jordantaylornow

In a confessional-style clip inserted into the streaming giant’s popular docu-soap which provides a peak into the world of luxury real estate in New York, Braff opened up about their three-year relationship.

“Trevor borrowed me for material all the time,” Braff said.

“I think I was the subject of jokes from time to time, but he would also steal my material, a hundred percent.”

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor Braff: Relationship timeline

The former couple started dating in 2015 when Noah moved to the United States to take to host The Daily Show following his split from musician, Dani Gabriel, according to Parade.

Jordyn Taylor and Trevor Noah attend the 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on 6 May 2017 in New York. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for GLAAD

Braff revealed on the Netflix show that she met the comedian and podcaster on X which was “so random”.

“I was here [Manhattan] visiting and we met up, but I was so nervous. He’s a celebrity, but at the time, he was a nobody. No one knew who he was.”

The sultry singer added that she won him over by doing lunges in the street to calm her nerves and he liked how “weird” she was.

Trevor Noah’s $10m apartment ‘my first ultra-luxury deal’

In Selling the City, Braff however gives Noah credit for helping her start her real estate career in The Big Apple.

“He ended up purchasing an apartment and it was my first ultra-luxury deal. I think it was a $10-million deal,” she noted.

“It is the only time you will ever hear I slept with a client.”

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor attend the New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards game at Madison Square Garden in 2018 in New York City. Picture: James Devaney/Getty Images

According to Reality Titbit, Braff was Noah’s most public relationship when he was finding his feet, with the former couple walking the red carpet together at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards where he won the award for Best Host.

When did Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor Braff split up?

A year later, in the summer of 2018, Noah however reportedly “quietly broke off” his romance with Braff.

She confirmed the split in an Instagram Q&A in early 2019.

When a fan asked the luxury real estate agent if she loved Noah, she replied:

“Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much.”

