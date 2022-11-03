WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow toilet-papered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house on Halloween

Citizen Reporter

Actress and beauty business entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow shared an interesting fact about her childhood when she terrorised actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Paltrow appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night. The Goop founder comes from Hollywood royalty as her mother is actress Blythe Danner and her father is film director Bruce Paltrow.

Living the life in the California suburb of Santa Monica, Gwyneth recalled that her family lived in the same neighbourhood as Schwarzenegger. And one night for trick or treat as a child on Halloween, she and a friend decided to prank the Terminator actor.

Dressed as “Gwynnie the Pooh” for the Halloween special, she retold the story to host Kimmel. She said: “Arnold Schwarzenegger used to live on our street. We would knock on his door for candy.”

Kimmel replied: “Would he give out cigars? I bet he gave out great stuff, huh?”

WATCH: Gywneth Paltrow toilet papered Arnold Schwarzenegger’s house on Halloween

Paltrow said she and a friend decided to throw toilet paper all over the Terminator actor’s house as a prank as he didn’t give out candy.

“I don’t remember him giving out stuff. But he is Austrian, so maybe they don’t celebrate [Halloween] there. We did end up TP’ing his house though.”

Paltrow jokingly added that she is unsure if the actor was aware she was the guilty party on that night decades ago.

*Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele