IN PICS: Mzansi’s female media personalities come out for Griselda premier

The six part drama series stars Modern Family’s Sofía Vergara who portrays the character of Griselda Blanco.

Some of Mzansi’s female media personalities came out to South Africa’s premier of Netflix’s Griselda series. Looking regal in their various outfits, you would’ve sworn they were all in tapping into their inner-Griselda Blanco.

Themed disco glam, the South African premier of the Netflix show had celebs in costume as though it was Halloween night.

In character: Media personality Dineo Langa. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

The streaming service organised a private screening for a handful of celebs and media, for the show based on the life of drug lord, Griselda Blanco.

The six part drama series, which debuted on Netflix on January 25, stars Modern Family actress Sofía Vergara who portrays the character of Blanco.

Inspired by real life events, the series shows Blanco’s journey from her homeland of Medellín in Colombia to being “the Godmother” of Miami’s Drug Empire.

Boss lady: South African actress Sonia Mbele at the Griselda screening. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

‘Believe it or not, I had to act for the first time in Spanish and I had to do a drama for the first time, which I was not comfortable [doing] because Modern Family… that’s all I know how to do,’ said Vergara in an interview on Good Morning America earlier this month.

Unflinching: Actress Zikhona Sodlaka. Picture:netflixsa/Instagram

The real Griselda was married three times and at least two of those husbands were believed to have been murdered by her.

Locked in: Media personality Nomuzi Mabena. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

In the Netflix series, her second husband, Alberto Bravo, is played by Narcos actor Alberto Ammann and viewers get to see Griselda murder him in cold blood after he tells her that she needs to have sex with his brother in order to pay off their debt.

Smoking: Mzansi actress Rosemary Zimu. Picture: netflixsa/Instagram

