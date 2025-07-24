Halala: Wedding bells for Zodwa Wabantu

Zodwa recently unveiled her 'brand new' man.

Controversial socialite and reality TV star Zodwa Wabantu may soon be walking down the aisle.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old introduced her new man on Instagram, posting pictures of their lunch date.

“UBrand New usase u Brand New [my brand-new man/boyfriend],” she captioned the images.

Zodwa Wabantu has made dating younger men a notable part of her brand. In 2019, she made headlines when she proposed to then-boyfriend Ntobeko Linda on stage.

The engagement was later called off, and the couple eventually parted ways. Since then, she has been linked to other younger partners, including Vusi Buthelezi and Olefile Mpudi.

Zodwa Wabantu engaged

After three failed public relationships, Zodwa is reportedly engaged to 34-year-old Bongani Masina.

She told TshisaLIVE that they got engaged in December last year and will be celebrating their anniversary on the 21st of every month.

“I don’t think I want a white wedding, but just know with me, anything is possible. It’s up to me. I live my life. I could wake up one day and want to throw a wedding celebration. It’s not something we will plan,” she told the publication.

