‘End of an era’: Cheslin Kolbe and family bid farewell to Japan

The family has been living between South Africa and Japan since Kolbe signed with Suntory Sungoliath in 2023.

Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe and his family are returning home after spending the past few years between Japan and South Africa.

Kolbe joined Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath ahead of the 2023-24 season. His family has since divided their time between the two countries.

Nearly a decade abroad

His wife, Layla Kolbe, said the move from South Africa to Japan came with sacrifices. She said that the family had spent the past nine years living overseas.

“3 years in two countries – living 24 hours apart – solo parenting. Countless memories. This move comes with sacrifice, but some sacrifices are worth making,” she wrote.

“Time is the one thing we can never get back and we’ve chosen to invest it where it matters most.”

Layla said leaving Japan was difficult after the family had built many memories there.

“Leaving Japan is breaking our hearts a little. We loved this chapter more than words can say.

“But sometimes life calls you home, and we’re choosing to be closer to family and the moments that matter most.”

The family returned to Japan in December last year after spending a year in South Africa.

At the time, Layla spoke about some of the challenges that come with professional rugby and life abroad.

“Missing a family wedding and being away for our ninth festive season are the harder parts of this rugby journey… but always grateful for the doors it opens too,” she wrote.

She also reflected on the family’s time in South Africa in 2024.

“What a year in SA, especially for the kids – beautiful friendships, teachers they adored, a sense of home, and so many memories. Leaving that behind makes the goodbyes so much heavier,” she added.

The 32-year-old winger is reportedly coming home to join Cape Town-based rugby team the Stormers.