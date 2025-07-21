WATCH: Kayleigh Schwark and Naked DJ expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for the 'Young, Famous & African' stars.

Reality TV star Kayleigh Schwark and radio personality Quinton Masina, popularly known as Naked DJ, are expecting a baby.

The couple shared the news over the weekend with a heartwarming video posted on social media.

“A love so big, we made room for one more,” the Young, Famous & African stars captioned the announcement video.

Kayleigh and Naked DJ Engaged

The pregnancy news comes just months after the couple revealed their engagement in January this year.

Kayleigh and Quinton have been together for five years.

“The rumours are true, we are no longer dating…,” the couple captioned a series of their engagement pictures.

Fans got a closer look at their relationship on the Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African, where viewers watched them navigate the ups and downs of commitment.

Quinton shared on the show that his struggles with commitment stemmed from previous failed marriages.

“I have been married twice. What happens if I fail again? I don’t want to mess up my life, nor do I want to mess up Kayleigh’s future as well. Something has got to give,” he said.

Quinton was first married to Bulelwa, with whom he appeared on the reality series Blame It On Fame alongside his twin sisters, Hlelo and Ntando Masina.

His second marriage was to the late model and Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Naledi Willers. The couple wed in 2017 but split two years later. Willers passed away in 2021 after a battle with breast cancer.

