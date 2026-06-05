‘I need help’: Emtee alleges wife Nicole Chinsamy beats him up

Chinsamy has also previously accused Emtee of abusing her.

Rapper Emtee has alleged that Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, the mother of his three children, physically abused him.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Emtee claimed he had been assaulted by Chinsamy on multiple occasions.

“I get beaten up by Nicole Kendall Chinsamy multiple times, and I know y’all will laugh at me and call me all names in the book, but it’s cool, God got me,” he wrote.

The rapper further claimed that he had “scars from this girl for years” and alleged that Chinsamy wanted him killed.

“She wants me killed cos I caught her. I need help. Not financially or on no dumb shit,” he wrote.

Previous allegations

Chinsamy has also previously accused Emtee of abusing her.

After the rapper denied the allegations on X, writing, “If I hit her I would be tweeting from a jail cell,” Chinsamy shared a series of photos on Instagram that she said showed injuries she sustained.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: “I have chosen, countless times, to keep quiet whilst Emtee publicises lies about me and my character and his constant gaslighting.”

She added: “Emtee fully knows what he did whilst I was 28 weeks pregnant with his child. It is clear that he has no respect for me as the mother of his children.”

According to a 2023 report by Sunday World, Chinsamy opened a domestic violence-related common assault case against Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu.

In a statement seen by the newspaper, Chinsamy said: “On 03/03/2023, I opened a common assault case under domestic violence against my husband. He was arrested on 08/03/2023. Therefore, I hereby wish to withdraw the charges against Mthembeni Ndevu. I forgave him for the sake of my kids.”

The charges were later withdrawn after Chinsamy filed a statement of withdrawal.