Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘I need help’: Emtee alleges wife Nicole Chinsamy beats him up

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

5 June 2026

01:06 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinsamy has also previously accused Emtee of abusing her.

Emtee with estranged wife Nicole Chinsamy

Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy. Picture: Instagram/@emteethehustler

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Rapper Emtee has alleged that Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, the mother of his three children, physically abused him.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Emtee claimed he had been assaulted by Chinsamy on multiple occasions.

“I get beaten up by Nicole Kendall Chinsamy multiple times, and I know y’all will laugh at me and call me all names in the book, but it’s cool, God got me,” he wrote.

The rapper further claimed that he had “scars from this girl for years” and alleged that Chinsamy wanted him killed.

“She wants me killed cos I caught her. I need help. Not financially or on no dumb shit,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mthembeni Ndevu (@emteethehustla)

Previous allegations

Chinsamy has also previously accused Emtee of abusing her.

After the rapper denied the allegations on X, writing, “If I hit her I would be tweeting from a jail cell,” Chinsamy shared a series of photos on Instagram that she said showed injuries she sustained.

Captioning the pictures, she wrote: “I have chosen, countless times, to keep quiet whilst Emtee publicises lies about me and my character and his constant gaslighting.”

She added: “Emtee fully knows what he did whilst I was 28 weeks pregnant with his child. It is clear that he has no respect for me as the mother of his children.”

RELATED ARTICLES

According to a 2023 report by Sunday World, Chinsamy opened a domestic violence-related common assault case against Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu.

In a statement seen by the newspaper, Chinsamy said: “On 03/03/2023, I opened a common assault case under domestic violence against my husband. He was arrested on 08/03/2023. Therefore, I hereby wish to withdraw the charges against Mthembeni Ndevu. I forgave him for the sake of my kids.”

The charges were later withdrawn after Chinsamy filed a statement of withdrawal.

Read more on these topics

Emtee Gender-based Violence (GBV) relationships

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Gauteng shivers through coldest night of 2026 as temperatures plummet
South Africa Another country warns citizens to be careful in SA
Politics Phala Phala: Ramaphosa ignores opposition calls amid impeachment threat
News WEATHER WARNING: Mercury plunges in Joburg as cold front grips Gauteng
Courts High Court in Pretoria dismisses Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News