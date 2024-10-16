WATCH: Tyla stuns on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show stage and pink carpet

'Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show,' says Tyla.

Mzansi’s Grammy Award-winning singer, Tyla, wowed audiences at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday during the brand’s grand return after a six-year hiatus.

The event, held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, featured Tyla as one of the headline performers, alongside music icons like Cher and Lisa from the K-pop group Blackpink.

The Water hitmaker dazzled on stage in a stunning ensemble of silver and gold lingerie, complemented by white feather wings.

In a statement released by Victoria’s Secret a few days before the show, Tyla expressed her excitement about being part of the event.

“Growing up, I was captivated by the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — the stunning outfits, iconic wings, and charismatic models. Now, I’m thrilled to be performing on this nostalgic and legendary stage.

“What’s even more exciting is the celebration of diversity, showcasing a broader range of beauty, which makes this moment truly special.”

Tyla’s pink carpet moment

The 22-year-old singer also turned heads on the pink carpet, wearing a pink Salih Balta dress paired with silver open-toe heels.

During her interview with ET on the pink carpet, Tyla shared how empowering it was to be part of Victoria’s Secret’s all-female entertainment line-up.

“It is so special, so empowering, and I think it’s going to be such a beautiful show,” she said.

Candice Swanepoel returns to the Victoria’s Secret runway

No stranger to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Candice Swanepoel returned to the runway alongside supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Adriana Lima, to name a few.

The 35-year-old runway star has been part of Victoria’s Secret’s elite model squad since 2010 when she was named one of the brand’s iconic ‘Angels.’

