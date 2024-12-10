Celebs And Viral

By Kyle Zeeman

10 Dec 2024

10:02 am

‘Hands off my president!’: Mama Joy ‘asking court to drop charges’ against Danny Jordaan

As South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan returns to court amid R1.3 million fraud allegations, he has found a...

Mama Joy in court with Safa president Danny Jordaan.

Mama Joy is in court to support Safa boss Danny Jordaan. Picture: X/ @JoyChauke5

As South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan returns to court amid R1.3 million fraud allegations, he has found a supporter in Superfan Joy ‘Mama Joy’ Chauke.

Mama Joy is a popular figure at sporting events, travelling around the world often at taxpayers’ expense to support our national teams.

But she found herself in the darker and duller Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Palm Ridge, Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

There Jordaan is appealing his arrest and the raid on his home and wants his case struck off the roll as a result.

ALSO READ: Calls for Jordaan to be red carded from Safa amid fraud charges

Mama Joy: ‘Hands off my president’

Posting snaps of herself with Jordaan in court, Mama Joy said she had come to support her president.

“I still say: Hands off my president Danny Jordaan”.

In a message posted on X by an account in her name, she said she would ask the court to drop the charges against the Safa boss, but did not explain why she believed it should do so.

“Have patience and wait for the court to prove that he is [not] guilty. For now, Hands off”.

What Danny Jordaan allegedly did

Jordaan was arrested alongside Safa Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling.

The trio has been charged with fraud for allegedly misusing R1.3 million of the association’s funds for personal gain. They are currently each out on R20,000 bail.

ALSO READ: Danny Jordaan says he can only raise R10k and pleads to keep his passport

Change of lawyers?

The court will also hear an application for Jordaan’s lawyers to be changed because of a conflict of interest.

“The state alleges that the lawyer representing Mr Jordaan is conflicted and we may be bringing such evidence before the court and then the court can then take a decision,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

If the court rules there is a conflict Jordaan will have to find another legal representative.

NOW READ: Gayton McKenzie welcomes suggestions to transform Safa amid reports of Danny Jordaan investigation

