‘I can’t wait to marry this man’: Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert on wedding preparations

The pair have been together for nine years.

Preparations are underway for former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert and her long-time partner Enrico Vermaak’s wedding.

The excited bride-to-be shared on her Instagram page that her wedding is set for early next year.

Enrico and Natasha got engaged during a romantic sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, celebrating eight and a half years together.

The proposal took place on a yacht in February this year, in the presence of both their families and close friends.

“Enrico and I have been together for eight and a half years and have known for a long time that we are life partners. Read more ‘It has been the most amazing seven years and counting’: Handré Pollard on his 7th wedding anniversary

“The setting was perfect and so special as both our families and friends had flown down for the occasion,” Natasha shared at the time.

ALSO READ: ‘It has been the most amazing seven years and counting’: Handré Pollard on his 7th wedding anniversary

Natasha Joubert: ‘We’re getting married in just over three months’

Natasha revealed that their wedding planner has been going above and beyond with the preparations for their big day.

“We can’t waaaaaiiit to share everything with you,” she added.

The 27-year-old model also asked other married women to share their wedding tips.

“We’re getting married in just over three months, and I can’t wait to marry this man and start our family.

“To all my married ladies, drop all your advice down below so we can all learn from each other — any wedding day tips,” she wrote.

Natasha shared earlier this year, after announcing her engagement, that she would tie the knot once her reign as Miss South Africa came to an end.

She officially handed over the crown to the current Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, in August this year at a prestigious event held at the Sun Bet Arena, Time Square, Menlyn, Tshwane.

NOW READ: Sello Maake Ka-Ncube takes legal action after disclosure of HIV status