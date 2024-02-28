4 Springbok players welcoming little ‘springbokkies’ this year

Here's a glimpse into the growing Springbok players' families.

As the excitement of the Rugby World Cup victory echoed last year, the partners of several Boks players joyfully shared their pregnancy news on social media.

Some have already welcomed their bundles of joy, while others eagerly await the arrival of their little ones.

A glimpse into the growing Springboks players’ families

Faf de Klerk

The Boks’ scrumhalf, Faf De Klerk, and his wife, Miné, kept their pregnancy under wraps until last month when Miné shared glimpses of her baby shower celebrations on Instagram. The couple did not share when their baby will arrive.

Handré Pollard

Marise Pollard, wife of Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard, took to social media in November to announce their joyful anticipation of their baby.

Sharing her gratitude and excitement, Marise said their bundle of joy is expected to join the family in April this year.

“The biggest blessing of them all [is] joining us in April ’24. Thank you, Jesus, for trusting us with this little life,” Marise wrote.

Eben Etzebeth

Eben Etzebeth and his wife, Anlia, shared the delightful news of their pregnancy last year in October, just after the Springboks were crowned Rugby World Cup champions.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy in January this year.

Herschel Jantjies

Herschel Jantjies and his partner, Kelsey Thomas, welcomed their baby, Alyssa-Rose Jantjies, on 1 February. The couple joyfully announced their pregnancy news in November last year.

“Alyssa-Rose, 01/02/24. Perfection! TYJ for a healthy little girl,” Kelsey wrote on Instagram announcing the arrival of baby Alyssa-Rose.

