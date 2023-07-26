Royal news: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really breaking up?

Compiled by Bonginkosi Tiwane

Few couples are placed under such heavy scrutiny as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In this week’s royal news update, we look at the rumours surrounding the couple’s relationship, and how the UK government plans on remembering Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.

Meghan and Harry’s strained relationship

The UK Express claims the strain in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship was caused by their cancelled Spotify deal. Their place on the streaming platform has been taken by South Africa’s Trevor Noah.

Meghan and Harry’s £18million Spotify deal came to an end when it was revealed the Duchess of Sussex would not be having her podcast renewed for another series. Meghan hosted the podcast Archetypes which ran for 12 episodes from August last year.

In the podcast, she spoke to celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes facing women.

The parting of ways was confirmed by a statement from Archewell Audio, the couple’s content creation label, and Spotify, which read: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

Numerous friends of Harry and Meghan have come forward to shut down rumours of marriage troubles, after claims aroused that the pair were taking time apart. A Sussex source close to the couple told Bazaar that the reports are “complete garbage”, echoing that of the Page Six insider that said “it’s literally made up”.

Queen’s Memorial

We’re nearing closer to the one year anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s passing and the UK government is deciding how to honour the late monarch, reports People.

Initially reported by The Telegraph, a team is being assembled to commission the national memorial and more details will be released in September. Queen Elizabeth died of old age on 8 September 2022.

Queen Elizabeth’s one year anniversary of her passing to be honoured. Picture: Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The royal household and government are understood to have been working ‘hand in hand’ on the project and the membership of the committee will be announced before the anniversary of her death,” the newspaper reported Friday.

The update came two weeks after the UK government released new guidance on the use of Queen Elizabeth’s name for memorialisation.

“Permission to use the title ‘Royal’, or the names and titles of members of the royal family, including the name of the late queen, and other protected royal titles is a mark of favour granted by the sovereign, acting on the advice of his ministers.”

