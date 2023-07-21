WATCH: Uncle Waffles shares raunchy car wash video to launch NY show

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

It’s one thing to be booked for a gig internationally and it’s a totally different level when an artist hosts their own show in a foreign country, especially when the said country is an entertainment powerhouse like the US.

“The year of curated shows, my first international headline show! And New York, you’re first up,” wrote Waffles on social media.

The raunchy video shares details of the We Love Waffles show being hosted at The Great Hall in Brooklyn in September.

The video was seemingly shot in South Africa, with the vintage cars in shot spotting Mzansi registrations, with thumping music in the background.

One would’ve sworn that the video was shot in Brooklyn, more so with most parts of South Africa in freezing temperatures and the ladies in the video are in their bikinis.

South African influence on Uncle Waffles

Waffles, whose real name is Lungelihle Zwane, is an amapiano artist and DJ – born and bred in Eswatini – and has established herself as an artist in South Africa.

She is often mistook for a South African and is a victim of South African bullying on social media, as some accused her of using ‘South Africa’ to grow her brand internationally.

Even when she was nominated for the recent BET Awards, together with South Africans K.O and Pabi Cooper, she didn’t get the same love as the two aforementioned Mzansi artists.

In a recent interview with Spotify, Waffles spoke about the influence that South African entertainers have had on her. “Growing up, I was always very much a girl’s girl, I still am. So I was definitely a lover of Chomee and Lebo Mathosa. Those are the people that were accessible to me at the time,” she said.

“And then my girl B, my girl Beyoncé. If you didn’t know, that’s my girl, because she knows me.”

Answering a question about which place in the world has been her favourite to DJ at, Waffles said Atlanta in the US.

“I’ve had a lot of fun in a lot of places, but where I felt like I had the most authentic fun, where I got a really good crowd, was in Atlanta. Felt very South African, like to the point where the ceiling was also sweating with us,” said the 23 year-old.

“I would describe Amapiano as the daughter of Kwaito. It’s a mixture of African drums and Kwaito. I think that’s a perfect way to put it. It’s the melody, but still with this African feel to it you know,” says Waffles.

