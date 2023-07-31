‘I’ve always wanted to write a book for all ages’ – Trevor Noah on his new book

By Lineo Lesemane

Comedian Trevor Noah has announced a new book set to be released later this year.

The internationally renowned TV host will release Into the Uncut Grass on 31 October.

Taking to his social media pages, he said he has always wanted to release a book that is suitable for all ages.

“I’ve always wanted to write a book for all ages, and I’m really excited to announce Into the Uncut Grass will be out October 31st! You can preorder a copy at TrevorNoahBooks.com,” he wrote.

According to Trevor’s website, the book is “an illustrated fable about a little child’s voyage into the magical world beyond the shadow of home where he learns the secrets of solidarity, connection, and finding peace with the ones we love.

“This gorgeously illustrated book is written for readers of all ages, to be read aloud or read alone. It’s a tale of adventure and companionship that beautifully evokes the rewards of kindness, curiosity, and interdependence in a world of conflict.

ALSO READ: Twice as nice: Trevor Noah celebrates ‘mind-blowing’ Emmy nominations

Trevor Noah’s first book

Trevor released his first book titled Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood in 2016.

The book has since become the New York Times bestseller. Sold over two million copies, and won the 2017 Thurber Prize for American Humor.

In 2020, the book won the Book of the Year at the South African Book Awards and received two NAACP Image Awards in 2017.

“Trevor proved in his first book that he is one of the most masterful storytellers of our time. And for all of Born A Crime’s humor and brilliant pathos, readers were drawn just as much to Trevor’s warmth and powerfully articulated aphoristic wisdom,” said One World Executive Vice President and Publisher Chris Jackson, as quoted by People.

The publication also revealed a movie adaptation of the book is in the works, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong’o set to play Trevor’s mother and also produce the film.

NOW READ: WATCH: Mac G proposes to long-time partner in front of Chillers at SunBet Arena