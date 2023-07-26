Springbok captain Siya Kolisi can earn up to R10.5m if he joins OnlyFans

By Lineo Lesemane

South African rugby players can multiply their monthly income by just joining OnlyFans. Sports stars like Diego Balleza are already making serious money on the platform.

OnlyFans is an online platform where people can pay for content like photos, videos, and live streams.

The platform allows content creators, YouTubers, fitness trainers and models to sell their content. However, it’s most popular for adult content.

The experts at Live Rugby Tickets created a seed list of the top 100 rugby players and analysed Instagram and Cam Model Agency to estimate how much the hottest rugby stars could make on OnlyFans.

The methodology used to discover Rugby players who could earn the most on OnlyFans

To discover how much current Rugby players could potentially earn from OnlyFans, Live Rugby Tickets created a seed list of the top 100 worldwide rugby players using Rugbypass, which ranks the top 100 players based on their rugby performance in 2022.

The experts then used their social blade to collect the number of Instagram followers each player has, and then converted each player’s Instagram follower count to potential OnlyFans earnings, using a conversion tool from the Cam Model agency.

This provides a monthly estimated earnings figure based on 8% of an individual’s Instagram followers subscribing to their OnlyFans.

Live Rugby Tickets then assigned a value of $9.99 (R176.12) to each potential OnlyFans membership. This figure was sourced from a Business Insider article that interviewed one of the platform’s top earners.

Monetary figures were calculated in USD ($) and then converted to GBP (£) & EU (€) using the Xe currency converter.

The player’s current club’s earning was compared to potential OnlyFans earnings to determine how much more/less they’d earn if they set up an OnlyFans profile. All statistics were collected on 17 July 2023 and are correct as of then.

The top 5 South African Rugby players who could earn the most on OnlyFans

According to experts at Live Rugby Tickets, Siya Kolisi ranks as the number one South African player who could earn the most money on OnlyFans.

The website reveals that Siya earns £12,714 (R289 185.52) a month at Sharks and could earn £463,073.53 (R10 532 153.17) on OnlyFans.

Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk, Eben Etzebeth, and Handre Pollard are also on the list of the top 5 South African Rugby Players who could earn the most money on OnlyFans.

Regarded as one of the best players in the world, Kolbe from the Toulon team earns £63,538 (R1 445 276.01) and could earn £273,060.27 (R6 214 913. 89) on OnlyFans.

De Klerk plays is one of the top Rugby Union Stars for Sale Sharks and earns £75,000 (R1 705 764.00). He could make £204,101.86 (R4 641 994.73) if he opens an OnlyFans account.

In fourth place is Etzebeth, who earns £75,000 (R1 705 764.00) a month at Toulon could earn £197,877.12 (R4 504 508.40) with an OnlyFans account.

Pollard, who plays for Montpellier, earns £83,333 (R1 896 612.60) a month. He could earn £139,986.57 (R3 186 016.25) if he joins the platform. Pollard also plays for England’s Premiership Rugby team, Leicester Tigers.

