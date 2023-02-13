Hein Kaiser
Larger-than-life hip-hop star AKA’s legacy will live on

Born in Cape Town, on 28 January, 1988, AKA grew up in a musical family and was surrounded by music his entire life.

DIFFERENT LEVELS. Hip-hop artistwas celebrated for his lyrical prowess before being gunned down in Durban last Friday. Picture: Neil McCartney
Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes joins some of history’s most prolific performers on a roll call of sadness. He now keeps company with John Lennon, the Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur, along with about 60 other artists who were murdered over the past few centuries. AKA had music pulsing through his veins for as long as his inner circle can remember. As a child, he showed a strong interest in music and would often spend hours listening to albums and practicing his own raps. History Born in Cape Town, on 28 January, 1988, AKA grew up in a musical family...

