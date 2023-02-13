Larger-than-life hip-hop star AKA’s legacy will live on

Slain rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes joins some of history’s most prolific performers on a roll call of sadness. He now keeps company with John Lennon, the Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur, along with about 60 other artists who were murdered over the past few centuries. AKA had music pulsing through his veins for as long as his inner circle can remember. As a child, he showed a strong interest in music and would often spend hours listening to albums and practicing his own raps. History Born in Cape Town, on 28 January, 1988, AKA grew up in a musical family...

History

Born in Cape Town, on 28 January, 1988, AKA grew up in a musical family and was surrounded by music his entire life.

He credited his family, particularly his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes, for his musical roots. He was particularly influenced by his mother, who was a musician and sang in a choir.

He was also exposed to a wide range of musical genres, including jazz, soul, and hip-hop during his formative years, and they would later shape his own musical style.

His first band was Entity which lasted from 2002 to 2006. Thereafter, he collaborated with artists Buks and Kamza to produce some memorable hip-hop tracks. It was about 12 years ago that Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (his full name) created the AKA persona and rap-styled audio dynamite with notable influences of jazz, blues, soul and hip-hop.

Music

In 2011, AKA released his first mixtape, The World is Yours, which was well received by a new legion of fans. That was followed by several others, including Alt Landing and later his album, Levels, which further established AKA as a brightening star in the South African music scene.

Levels was followed up by Touch My Blood and Bhovamania. He was often credited for bringing true rap to local audiences. AKA’s official debut album, Altar Ego, was released in 2011 and quickly became one of the best-selling albums in South Africa, catapulting him to super-stardom almost overnight.

This album showcased AKA’s versatility and cemented his reputation as one of the top rappers in South Africa. He became particularly celebrated for his lyrical prowess and over the years, has released several successful albums.

Awards

His numerous awards included several local hip-hop accolades and South African Music Awards. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the South African music industry, including KO and DA LES.

There seemed to be no end to AKA’s climb to superstardom. His stage performances were electric, his personality larger than life. He appeared on a Comedy Central Roast, reserved for massive stars, in 2019 and his ascendancy continued to gather momentum.

Philantrophy

The kind of person he was is reflected in many of his philanthropic efforts, including donating the proceeds of the Roast to artist students.

He also gave financial support to students who could not afford their fees and helped victims of the Alexandra blaze and supported organ donors and surgery.

A successful partnership with Cruz Vodka saw him extend his personal brand beyond music.

Tragedy

In 2021 tragedy struck when his fiancée Anele Neli Tembe fell from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel.

He leaves his daughter Kairo, her mom DJ Zinhle and a family shattered by his untimely and violent passing. AKA will be remembered as one of South African music’s greatest icons. His talent, musical agility and passion, and his relentless quest personal growth as an artist will secure his place in history.

