PICS: DJ Zinhle pays tribute to AKA

South African DJ and businesswoman, Ntombezinhle ‘DJ Zinhle’ Jiyane took to Instagram to pay tribute to slain rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes on Saturday.

The award winning rapper and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down outside the popular Wish Restraurant on Durban’s Florida road late on Friday night.

AKA and DJ Zinhle dated for several years and have a daughter, Kairo Forbes together.

The businesswoman was seen visiting the late rapper’s home in Bryanston on Saturday accompanied by her long-time friend DJ Oskido.

Several industry colleagues who worked closely with Kiernan, including Da L.E.S and Kabelo Mabalane were also seen visiting AKA’s Bryanston home after the news of his brutal murder sent shockwaves through South Africa.

AKA’s father and brother visit the site of the shooting

Kiernan’s father Tony Forbes and his brother Steffan visited the site of the shooting on Saturday to lay flowers on the spot where the rapper was murdered.

Children and fans also paid their respects on Sunday morning, lighting candles and laying more flowers down where the rapper took his last breath.

Gigi Lamayne opens up about AKA’s death

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Sunday morning, rapper and media personality Gigi Lamayne said AKA’s death still feels very unreal.

She said he gave her and other female hip hop artists an entrance into the industry and that for a pioneer like that just to gone, still feels very unreal.

“This was someone who made people believe that the culture was bankable, that we could break all the stereotypes.”

She also commented on the CCTV footage of the moment when AKA was shot that has since gone viral on social media saying that there were some red flags for her and that the Saps needs to find some kind of answers.

“There is a lot of stuff to work with and it’s quite obvious that this was very pre-empted. I am hoping that the justice system will come forward and do something about this,” she said.

DJ Zinhle pays tribute to the father of her child

DJ Zinhle hasn’t commented on the brutal murder of her daughter’s father, but she did share a TikTok video of AKA and Kairo dancing on her Instagram account on Saturday. The comments section were disabled but the post has already garnered more than 171 000 likes.

She also shared several photos of the rapper and Kairo on her Instagram stories, including a photo of Nadia Nakai and AKA. The two started dating in 2021.

The couple holidayed in Sun City with Kairo and other family members in January.

See the pictures DJ Zinhle shared below:

