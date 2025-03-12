Wedding bells: How Ard Matthews popped the question to actress Tanya van Graan

The musician popped the question in Cape Town on Saturday.

Actress Tanya van Graan and musician Ard Matthews are officially off the market.

The pair got engaged this past Saturday, 8 March, at Café Roux in Cape Town.

The couple had been dating for a while, and last year, they collaborated on an Afrikaans love song titled Die Rede.

During an interview on Jacaranda FM‘s Breakfast with Martin Bester, Ard shared that he popped the question on stage.

“I had been planning this for a long time, and I am glad I managed to keep it a surprise,” he added.

“So we started playing Die Rede together, then a new song that we’ve been working on, and then I started playing She Knows and thought, ‘Oh God, this should have been before She Knows‘,” said Ard, describing how he proposed.

Ard said that after She Knows, he then popped the question.

“I said, ‘I managed to get hold of your father,’ and then the rest was history,” he said.

Tanya van Graan: ‘I didn’t see it coming’

Tanya, popularly known for her roles in Summertide, Zulu, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, and Starship Troopers 3, said she did not see the proposal coming.

“I didn’t see it coming from a mile away. I have to give it to him because nobody in my entire life has ever surprised me or kept anything a secret long enough,” she added.

Sharing their engagement pictures on Instagram, Tanya said she is grateful for Ard.

“The kindest, most loving, passionate, funny, talented, enthusiastic human I have ever met!!! Life is easy with you!

“I have no words. My heart is full!!”

