[WATCH] Love month wrap-up: Rob Forbes and Leah Jazz’s love story

As we wrap up the month of love, we sat down with one of South Africa’s favourite celebrity couples, radio personalities Rob Forbes (Jacaranda FM) and Leah Jazz (5FM) to get a glimpse into their beautiful union.

The pair has been together for over five years and got engaged last year in April during a romantic three-week getaway in Greece.

But their love story began much closer to home – at a private work function.

“It was actually the event where they announced whether or not I and a bunch of other people got the job at 5FM,” Leah recalled.

“It was one of the most anxiety-inducing days of my life. But after that, we got chatting on social media,” she added.

Though it wasn’t love at first sight, the pair felt an immediate connection.

Leah explains: “He was just a guy. In media, you meet a lot of people with big egos, but Rob was just normal. I felt so safe and comfortable around him.”

Rob, on the other hand, was instantly drawn to Leah’s authentic personality.

“I fell in love with your powerful character right from the start. You speak your mind. You’re unashamedly yourself. I’ve met very few people who are as unapologetically ‘them’ as you,” he said.

He added: “I love how you light up every room you walk into. Everyone notices you, and everyone loves you.”

A theme song for their love

While many couples have pet names, Rob and Leah share something unique – a song.

During a beach walk in Leah’s hometown, the couple stumbled upon a tiny rock pool with three little fish in it.

Inspired by the moment, they created an impromptu tune that has since become the theme song of their love.

Now, a simple whistle of the melody is enough for them to find each other in crowded spaces.

“We call each other ‘fish’. When my dad first met Rob, he was confused – ‘Why does he call you Fishy?”

For more insights into Rob and Leah’s relationship, watch the video below.

