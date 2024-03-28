Zizi Kodwa attends Gagasi FM’s line-up announcement, amid payment controversy at station

Former Gagasi FM on-air personality Penny Ntuli revealed that she was offered a salary of a measly R2,800 by the station.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has defended honouring an invite from controversial radio station Gagasi FM, as they announced its new line-up.

“The Minister’s attendance was in support of the personalities and the station which does important work to support the country’s sport, arts and culture sectors,” Kodwa’s spokesperson Litha Mpondwana told The Citizen.

This evening, I’m attending @gagasifm’s new lineup announcement. Gagasi FM is the most popular commercial radio station in KwaZulu Natal. Through its shows, @gagasifm has supported the country’s sport, arts and culture. I wish the new lineup all the best in promoting creatives pic.twitter.com/UIYmSzR9dg — Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) March 27, 2024

The minister’s support of the controversial KwaZulu-Natal-based radio station comes just a few days after former Gagasi FM on-air personality Penny Ntuli revealed that she was offered a salary of a measly R2 800 by the station in a new contract.

“I gladly accepted the new show until I was told ukuthi I’ll be getting paid R 2 800 p/m. (Something not too far from what I was getting paid the past two years),” she shared in a post on her social accounts.

Not an ally

The minister’s attendance of the glitzy event of the new line-up announcement on Wednesday evening is inconsistent with his utterances about supporting the creative space and doesn’t show any solidarity with Ntuli, instead reeks an endorsement of the station’s actions.

“The Minister’s commitment to support the creative arts and cultural sectors is unquestionable,” said Mpondwana.

“The upcoming Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are among several actions by the Minister which reflect this.”

Ntuli received overwhelming support from industry peers and ordinary South Africans over the pay allegations.

One of the many people who commented on her post was former uMhlobo Wenene on-air personality Spitch Nzawumbi, who encouraged Ntuli to leave the company if she feels unappreciated.

“You will never go wrong with choosing better, Penny. It doesn’t matter how much you love a place, if it doesn’t empower you economically in exchange for your gift, leave it.”

Penny Lebyane was also vocal about the pay disparity of black female broadcasters to that of male and other females of different races.

Ntuli rejected the offer, responding to the station via email: “Kindly receive this email/letter as my formal notice and request that my offer letter for the 2024 season as an on-air personality at Gagasi FM be not renewed.”

Cultural and Creative Industry Awards

Launched earlier this year, the South African Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA) are taking place at the Luthuli Museum in KwaDukuza on Saturday.

The awards have received more than 900 entries; the nominees represent the length and breadth of the country’s cultural and creative sectors.

The awards’ review committee is made up of Professor Pitika Ntuli, Mpho Molepo, Dr Thebe Ikalafeng and Desire Markgraaf, were tasked with sifting through close to 1000 names for the selection.

Some of the categories include Best Online Content Creator and Nominees for Outstanding Fiction Book. But there hasn’t been much hype around the awards, possibly owing to the fact that they take place during a clustered Easter Weekend.

“With the vision of holding these annually, the Department has identified March as a relevant time to hold the awards. There is support for the awards from the sectors,” averred Kodwa’s spokesperson.

Mpondwana said a number of guests are expected to be in attendance, including Grammy award winning songbird, Tyla.

