Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho quits ‘Leihlo La Sechaba’

Lejoy recently bagged a new job.

TV and radio personality Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho has dumped SABC 2’s popular investigative and current affairs show, Leihlo La Sechaba.

Lejoy, who joined the show in 2021 and officially announced her resignation this week, stating she called it quits in February this year.

She added: “After three incredible years as the host of Leihlo la Sechaba on SABC 2, it is with mixed emotions to announce that on February 12th/24, I officially resigned from the show.

“To our dedicated viewers, your support, feedback, and engagement have made this journey truly unforgettable.”

The TV personality said she leaves the show with a heart full of gratitude and a deep sense of pride in what she accomplished during the show.

“I wish the show continued success and prosperity in the future. May it continue to inform, inspire, and provoke thought for years to come. Thank you once again for allowing me to be a part of your lives. To the next best blessings…”

Lejoy joins Thobela FM

However, Thobela FM announced a new line-up of presenters for 2024/2025, with Lejoy as its new addition to the radio station.

She will be presenting the morning drive show, Ditlalemiso, from 6 to 9 am Monday to Friday, alongside Leonard “Lenny T” Legodi.

“Lethabo is an experienced skilled presenter, with a history of working in both the radio and television industries,” read the statement announcing Thobela FM’s 2024/25 line-up.

Limpopo business manager, Madikana Matjila, said, “We are excited and looking forward to greater opportunities and attracting new listeners with the exciting line-up.”

Lejoy’s radio career dates back to 2006. She has worked for other popular radio stations such as Jacaranda FM and Capricorn FM.

