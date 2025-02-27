Thabiso ‘TT’ Tema bids farewell well to Power Breakfast as he welcomes move to evening slot  

Tema hosted the Power breakfast show for the last time on Thursday after the radio station announced changes to its lineup.

Broadcaster Thabiso ‘TT’ Tema (R) with colleague Lebohang Phokela. Tema hosted the Power Breakfast show for a last time on Thursday. Picture: @ThabisoTema/X

Broadcaster Thabiso ‘TT’ Tema has welcomed the move from the breakfast show slot on Power FM to hosting the evening show Power Perspective.

“It’s a welcomed change. It’s the change of schedule and lifestyle. I’ll be able to drop off my kids and pick them up from school,” Tema told The Citizen.

Today was my last day with this ungovernable bugger! Thank you ⁦@LeboPhokela⁩ for the most memorable ride. Stay the man you are, keep that light of yours shining bright and never stop laughing! I love you brother! Cheers to 4 amazing years of #PowerBreakfast 🥂 👊🏾😍 pic.twitter.com/oZGPbCkfI3 — Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) February 27, 2025

Tema hosted the Power breakfast show for the last time on Thursday after the regional radio station announced changes to its lineup that will be implemented in March.

“Not having to wake up early is a welcomed relief,” averred Tema, who said his new slot will also allow him to pursue his other passions.

Time at Power Breakfast

Tema permanently took over the breakfast slot in 2021, after the late Bob Mabena, who died in 2020, had hosted the show.

But before Tema permanently took over the show, Iman Rappetti and Faith Mangope steered the breakfast.

Before the 2021 move, Tema previously hosted the Power Breakfast for about a year. “The first time was very difficult. I had a lot on my plate,” he said.

But he looks back with fondness on his second stint on the coveted slot, which he hosted four for four years.

“I’m super proud of the job we did on the show. I leave the show with my head held high. The change is not because of the work we did, but because the station want to take another direction,” he said.

Tema’s Power Perspective

From March onward, Tema will host the Power Perspective show from 8pm to midnight, Mondays to Thursdays.

More than just the time slot, there are also disparities in how an evening and a breakfast show are hosted.

“The breakfast show is fast-paced, it’s as though you’re scheming over things-it’s also a skill and an art form to be able to do that in a short space of time,” shared the seasoned broadcaster.

“This appointment allows me to be more in-depth on certain topics.”

Outside of being a radio broadcaster, Tema is also a football commentator on SuperSport. “I would’ve had to alert them [SuperSport] about the changes,” he shared, adding that he’ll still be able to perform his duties as a commentator.

The current host of Power Perspective, Denzil Taylor, will be vacating the seat to play a new content role within Power News.

Power’s new era

Social activist and director at the Rivonia Circle, Tessa Dooms, will take over Tema’s role on the Power Breakfast show.

“This is such an exciting time to be joining POWER98.7,” said Dooms in a statement.

“More and more people are speaking up about the pressing challenges facing our country, and we’re going to frame each day by creating a lively and engaging platform for their conversations. We’ll be kick-starting the morning in the most dynamic and informative way.”

Other new additions on the station are former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from 9 am to 12 noon-the show was previously hosted by the soft-spoken journalist Lerato Mbele.

