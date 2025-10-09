‘I’m not ready to die yet,’ says Dolly Parton as sister calls for prayers

Dolly's sister, Freida Parton, said Dolly had not been feeling well and asked fans to keep her in their prayers.

Country music legend Dolly Parton has dismissed rumours about her health after her sister, Freida Parton, asked fans to pray for her.

Freida shared a post on social media saying Dolly had not been feeling well and urged fans to keep her in their prayers.

“She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine,” Freida wrote.

Dolly Parton responds to health rumours

Dolly has since posted a video on her social media platforms debunking the rumour.

In the video, the 78-year-old American superstar assured fans that she was fine.

“Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s mind at ease – those of you who seem to be really concerned, which I appreciate. And I appreciate your prayers because I’m a person of faith.”

Parton saidd that she had taken time off to focus on her health after neglecting her wellbeing while caring for her late husband, Carl Dean.

She said she was undergoing minor treatments at Vanderbilt University Medical Centre in Nashville.

“I wanted you to know that I’m not dying,” she added. “There are just a lot of rumours flying around. I’m not ready to die yet. I don’t think God is through with me, and I ain’t done working.”

Following the video, Freida clarified her earlier post, saying she did not intend to alarm fans.

“She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe strongly in the power of prayer,” she said.

“It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.”

