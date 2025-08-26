Celebs And Viral

Inside former ‘YoTV’ presenter Kat Ncala’s white wedding [Pics]

Lineo Lesemane

26 August 2025

The media personality gave fans a glimpse of her special day on social media.

Kat Ncala

TV presenter Katlego ‘Kat’ Ncala recently had her white wedding. Pictures: Facebook/Kat Ncala

Former YoTV presenter Katlego “Kat” Ncala recently walked down the aisle in celebration of her white wedding.

The media personality gave fans a glimpse of her special day on social media.

“Surrounded by the love and prayers of a support system I will forever honour. What God has begun, He has now fulfilled. Truly, His faithfulness endures,” she wrote, sharing her wedding pictures on Facebook.

Her mother, businesswoman Trinity Ncala, also posted a few of her daughter’s wedding snaps on Instagram.

“Victory belongs to Jesus,” she captioned the photos, adding red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lekwetse Trinity Ncala (@lekwetsetrinity)

The guest list included the Mbombo twins, Blue and Brown, who turned heads in stunning Scalo Designer outfits.

“What a magical weekend celebrating my baby girl, Kat Ncala’s wedding! I’ve had the honour of witnessing her grow through so many stages of life, and this beautiful chapter is a true reflection of God’s grace. Wishing her and her partner a lifetime of love and happiness,” Blue wrote on Instagram.

Love and motherhood

Kat and her husband met in 2021 through a mutual friend and tied the knot last year.

She told Zimoja last year that she had first thought they were too different to make it work.

“After a couple of dates, I thought we were too different to make it work. I’m bubbly and loud, but he is introverted, a maths geek, and calm. Our differences complement each other perfectly.”

The TV personality has kept much of her personal journey private, from her lobola ceremony to becoming a mother.

“I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for my family. Being a mother and part of the ‘wifey club’ has been a joyous and fulfilling journey,” she said.

