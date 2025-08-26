Inside former ‘YoTV’ presenter Kat Ncala’s white wedding [Pics]

The media personality gave fans a glimpse of her special day on social media.

Former YoTV presenter Katlego “Kat” Ncala recently walked down the aisle in celebration of her white wedding.

The media personality gave fans a glimpse of her special day on social media.

“Surrounded by the love and prayers of a support system I will forever honour. What God has begun, He has now fulfilled. Truly, His faithfulness endures,” she wrote, sharing her wedding pictures on Facebook.

Her mother, businesswoman Trinity Ncala, also posted a few of her daughter’s wedding snaps on Instagram.

“Victory belongs to Jesus,” she captioned the photos, adding red heart emojis.

The guest list included the Mbombo twins, Blue and Brown, who turned heads in stunning Scalo Designer outfits.

“What a magical weekend celebrating my baby girl, Kat Ncala’s wedding! I’ve had the honour of witnessing her grow through so many stages of life, and this beautiful chapter is a true reflection of God’s grace. Wishing her and her partner a lifetime of love and happiness,” Blue wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: PICS: ‘We were due for romantic getaway’: Cent Twins enjoy mountain retreat with husbands

Love and motherhood

Kat and her husband met in 2021 through a mutual friend and tied the knot last year.

She told Zimoja last year that she had first thought they were too different to make it work.

“After a couple of dates, I thought we were too different to make it work. I’m bubbly and loud, but he is introverted, a maths geek, and calm. Our differences complement each other perfectly.”

The TV personality has kept much of her personal journey private, from her lobola ceremony to becoming a mother.

“I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for my family. Being a mother and part of the ‘wifey club’ has been a joyous and fulfilling journey,” she said.

NOW READ: Lebo M Foundation backs Minnie Dlamini amid R2.5m lawsuit against MacG and Sol