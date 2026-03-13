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Watch: Manaka Ranaka unveils memorial for her late daughter KG

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

13 March 2026

05:42 pm

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Katlego passed away in January 2025 at the age of 24.

Manaka Ranaka

Manaka Ranaka(right) with her late daughter Katlego KG (Left). Picture: Instagram

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Generations: The Legacy star Manaka Ranaka has unveiled a memorial structure in her home garden in remembrance of her late daughter, Katlego Ranaka.

Katlego passed away in January 2025 at the age of 24. 

The actress shared a video of the structure on Instagram, explaining the significance of the tribute.

“We are here at home, and this is a memorial structure for my late daughter Katle Ranaka.

“First of all and foremost, I’m revealing this to my family. This is a gift from me to my family in remembrance of our late beloved,” she said in the video.

Manaka said her daughter loved spending time in the garden.

“My daughter used to love placing a blanket here in the garden in the shade, and she would chill here with a book, sometimes a glass of wine… this is in memory of that. I think the family will appreciate this very much because it’s coming from the heart.”

ALSO READ: Rachel Kolisi explains why she will never drop the Kolisi surname

Matching tattoos

The structure also features drawings of elephant tattoos that Manaka and her daughter did together.

“This young girl forced me, literally convinced me to go do a tattoo. She picked the elephants which represent me and my children. We just added the fifth one now, which represents Mpho, my grandson.”

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Manaka has previously spoken publicly about the grief of losing her daughter.

ALSO READ: ‘I wish I could say it’s getting easier, but I can’t’: Manaka Ranaka shares grief over daughter’s death

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