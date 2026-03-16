‘My rainbow baby’: Gogo Skhotheni shares stunning maternity pics

Skhotheni welcomed her 'rainbow baby'.

Reality TV star and DJ Gogo Skhotheni, real name Tumi Motsoeneng, has shared pictures from her recent maternity shoot following the birth of her son.

She kept her pregnancy under wraps until after giving birth, posting the photos on Instagram with the caption: “From heartbreak to hope… From loss to life… My rainbow baby.”

Skhotheni welcomed her third baby. She has a daughter, Liyana, and her late son, Monde Jr, who passed away in May last year after a lifelong battle with a terminal illness.

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‘No intention of revisiting past relationships’

The baby announcement comes a few weeks after Skhotheni addressed speculations that she has reconciled with her ex-husband, Monde Shange.

In a statement last month, she clarified that a Facebook account that posted old pictures of her and Shange was fake.

“Please be aware that I do not have an active Facebook account. There is a fake account currently posting old pictures of me and my ex. This has absolutely nothing to do with me,” she said on Instagram.

She added that her official Facebook account had been deactivated when it had over 800 000 followers, and she has no plans to go back.

“I want to make it clear that I have no intention of posting or revisiting past relationships. Any content being shared from that account is false and misleading. Kindly report the fake page,” Skhotheni wrote.

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