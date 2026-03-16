Shimza denies Ozempic and government tender rumours

Shimza was a guest on a recent episode of Podcast and Chill where he opened up about his career and personal life.

Shimza has denied claims that he benefits from government tenders and addressed speculation about his weight loss.

The DJ, whose partner Athi Geleba serves as head of digital communications in the Presidency, said he has never received any government tender.

“Can you just tell me which tender? I work for my money. Government does events every day, and they have other artists that they book.

“They have service providers that they book, and I’m not in that,” Shimza said during an interview on Podcast and Chill.

Shimza said unlawfully benefiting from government tenders could jeopardise his partner’s job.

“Imagine me doing those funny things with my woman’s job. She’d be out of a job, and I’d have to look after her. I don’t have to; I’m not a starving artist. I’m not that type of guy that does shady things. I’ve never been that guy,” he added.

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Ozempic rumours

Shimza has faced online backlash since revealing his new look following a massive weight loss.

He said the weight loss was the result of lifestyle changes rather than Ozempic, as rumoured.

“I stopped eating burgers and stuff and cut the sugar. I don’t drink any sugar now; I always drink water, that’s all I drink. And I’ve been off the sodas for two and a half years now because I don’t drink alcohol. Maybe that’s why I shed a lot of weight,” he said.

He added that he has nothing against people who use Ozempic.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with people using Ozempic. Now you want people to lose weight the way you want to lose weight?” he said.

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