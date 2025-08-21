PICS: ‘We were due for romantic getaway’: Cent Twins enjoy mountain retreat with husbands

The couples are celebrating 15 years of marriage this year.

Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile, popularly known as the Cent Twins, recently enjoyed a romantic couples’ getaway in Clarens.

The sisters and their husbands shared their experience on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their relaxing mountain escape.

Taking to Instagram, Innocent said the trip was long overdue.

“We were due for a romantic getaway… we stole a moment to celebrate, and we never thought we would enjoy a glamping experience,” she captioned a series of pictures from the retreat.

Innocent Sadiki and Millicent Mashile with their partners. Picture: Instagram/@innosadiki

Their escape was at The Bubble Valley, a popular destination for romantic getaways and special occasions in Clarens, Free State.

They spent time soaking in private jacuzzis and enjoying the quiet mountain scenery.

Innocent reflected on how much they enjoyed the glamping-style stay, saying they had the best time.

“One thing about the bubble, it gets really cold at night, forcing you to cuddle for extra warmth,” she wrote.

Picture: Instagram/@innosadiki

Cent Twins’ 15 years of bliss

Innocent also shared that they all got married in 2010, and are each celebrating 15 years of marriage this year.

She and her husband, Phindu Sadiki, had their white wedding in October 2010.

“In April, my husband came to pay lobola. Then in August, we had our traditional wedding, and that same year in October, we had our beautiful white wedding,” she said during an interview on Power FM.

Millicent shared that she and her husband, Pontsho Mashile, married on 8 August 2010, but only celebrated their white wedding in 2012.

Picture: Instagram/@innosadiki

