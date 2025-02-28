Inside Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson’s baby shower [PICS]

Lesedi is expecting her second bundle of joy.

Casting director and actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson recently celebrated her baby shower and gave fans a sneak peek inside the special occasion.

The daughter of TV star Connie Ferguson and Neo Matsunyane is expecting her second bundle of joy.

Lesedi already has a beautiful son, Ronewa, with renowned photographer Austin Malema.

She announced her second pregnancy last year, showing off her adorable baby bump.

Inside Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson’s baby shower

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lesedi posted pictures of her baby shower attended by both her parents, family and close friends.

Lesedi with her father Neo Matsunyane at her baby shower. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sediimatsunyane

“A day filled with lots of love,” she wrote, captioning the pictures.

Lesedi with her siblings. Picture: Instagram/@sediimatsunyane

The baby shower’s theme featured a warm and neutral palette, with beige, cream and light brown shades dominating.

There were also accents of olive green in the balloon garland, adding a touch of natural earthiness to the overall aesthetic.

Lesedi with guests at her baby shower. Picture: Picture: Instagram/@sediimatsunyane

Another South African public figure who is expecting is actress Rosemary Zimu.

The Savage Beauty star broke the news earlier this week, gracing the cover of Batswadi Magazine.

The 31-year-old actress told the magazine that while she had a clear plan for parenthood, she was both shocked and grateful when it happened earlier than expected.

“I had my life mapped out – advance my career, get married and then, at 35 or older, start thinking about children. So, when I found out I was pregnant, I was shocked. I immediately dropped to my knees in prayer and an overwhelming sense of gratitude filled my heart,” she said.

