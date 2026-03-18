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‘Rihanna wethu’: Mixed reactions as Jessica Nkosi posts maternity photos

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

18 March 2026

05:37 pm

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Third baby on the way?

Jessica Nkosi

Jessica Nkosi. Picture: Instagram/@jessicankosi

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Actress Jessica Nkosi sparked mixed reactions after posting pregnancy photos in her first Instagram post of the year.

In a cryptic caption, the actress did not confirm whether she is expecting another baby, prompting some fans to believe the pictures are old.

“Hey my loves… Happy New Year,” she wrote, adding heart and laughing emojis.

Celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, LootLove and Wizeman Zitha, along with fans, have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the former Isibaya star.

“Rihanna wethu,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “All I know is that she’s already given birth.”

ALSO READ: ‘My rainbow baby’: Gogo Skhotheni shares stunning maternity pics

Third baby on the way?

The actress and her husband, actor Ntokozo “TK” Dlamini, have two children together.

The couple welcomed their first child,Namisa Dlamini, in 2018. In 2023, they announced another pregnancy.

Jessica and TK reportedly tied the knot in 2023. The pair had their umembeso, a traditional Zulu ceremony, on 23 December 2023, where they were seen in traditional attire.

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Multiple pictures from the ceremony were shared on social media, although the couple did not post them on their personal accounts.

NOW READ: Reality TV couple Mel and Peet Viljoen separated in US detention after failed $10 000 bail bid

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