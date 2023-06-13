PICS: Nicole Chinsamy shares proof after Emtee denies abuse allegations

By Lineo Lesemane

Award-winning rapper Mthebeni ‘Emtee’ Ndevu went on a Twitter rant yesterday following reports that he abused his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy.

He denied the accusations, saying he has never laid hands on her and that he would be in jail if he ever hit her.

To this day I never n will never hit a bitch. Even when y’all see that that whole thing was cap nisanya. I’m not doing jail time for no bitch. 🤞🏽 if I really hit her, I should be tweeting from a cell RN https://t.co/iSZifSiXo5— IVANGELI (@emteerecords) June 12, 2023

In response to the rapper, Nicole took to her Instagram page to prove her side of the story and posted pictures of her bruised body alongside Emtee’s tweet.

She said for the duration of their marriage, Emtee has publicly slandered her name, and she chose to avoid doing the same for the sake of her kids.

She added: “I have chosen, countless times, to keep quiet whilst Emtee publicises lies about me and my character and his constant gaslighting. Emtee fully knows what he did whilst I was 28 weeks pregnant with his child. It is clear that he has no respect for me as the mother of his children.

Nicole also revealed that she gave birth to her third baby last month after a stressful pregnancy with various complications.

“I would honestly just like to be left alone and in peace. Please. What Emtee fails to understand is that his kids will be confronted with everything he says on Twitter. Even the lies. This post is me defending my name and the truth.”

Emtee’s assault case

A few weeks ago, Nicole dropped an assault case against Emtee after she opened a case in March at the Midrand Police Station in Johannesburg.

According to Sunday World, Nicole said she forgave her estranged husband for the sake of their kids. The pair have three kids − Avery, Logan, and their newborn.

“On 03/03/2023, I opened a common assault case under domestic violence against my husband. He was arrested on 08/03/2023. Therefore, I hereby wish to withdraw the charges against Mthembeni Ndevu. I forgave him for the sake of my kids,” Nicole said in a statement seen by the publication.

A video of the pair having a heated argument previously made rounds on Twitter. In the video, Nicole revealed that Emtee hit her on Valentine’s Day this year when she was seven months pregnant.

