PICS: Inside Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo’s Umabo celebration

Following their recent getaway in Italy after tying the knot earlier this year, Former Miss South Africa, Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo completed their nuptials with an “Umabo” ceremony over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo took to her personal Instagram account to share pictures from her Umabo – the closing ceremony of a traditional Zulu wedding- with friends and family.

The celebration comes after their lavish white wedding in April, and the couple has been sharing their nuptial journey on social media since their engagement in 2020.

The couple’s budding romance began after they met in 2018, however, they only made it official in 2019. Thereafter, they got engaged in April 2020, at the Singita Sweni Lodge in Kruger National Park, followed by a traditional celebration known as “Umembeso”, last year.

Umabo celebration

In the spirit of embracing her new culture, Tamaryn wore a white and gold traditional attire – known as “ureyisi” in Zulu- including a Zulu hat (Isicholo) with Leopard skin covering her shoulders.

In the shared pictures, her bridal party was seen wearing the same attire, however, with beads around their shoulders and head.

She subsequently had an outfit change into a plain black body hugging dress, with patterned sleeves.

Attendees included the likes of industry peers, presenter K Naomi and her husband – Tshepo Phakathi, South African media personality Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida and her husband – Zake Bantwini- who also hit the decks later in the evening – amongst others.

Congratulatory messages

Comments flooded under the Umabo celebration pictures, with industry peers and fans congratulating the couple.

“We had such a great time celebrating your love! God bless you both” Nandi Madida wrote.

“God bless your marriage. Thank you for having us celebrate this beautiful union with you,” said K Naomi who also celebrated her white wedding with “Mr P” last month.

