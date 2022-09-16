Phumeza and Shota: SA’s ‘most private couple’ lets viewers in

Citizen Reporter

Eight years after tying the knot, Abandoned host Phumeza “MaTshezi” Mdabe and her husband, musician Mnqobi “Shota” solidified their union in a much-anticipated wedding series titled PS: I Love You, Phumeza and Shota’s wedding special.

The three-part wedding special will premiere on DStv Channel 161 (Mzansi Magic) on 24 September and will explore Phumeza and Shota’s love for each other as they try to find the words they want to share in their vows, through love letters to each other.

Phumeza, 35, and Shota met in 2007 and got married in 2014 at Home Affairs and subsequently had an initimate gathering to celebrate their nuptials.

Viewers will get an intimate look into the lives of the couple and their children [and] follow the couple as they formally unite their families with the ceremonies of Umembeso and Umbondo, followed by a lavish wedding.

‘SA’s most private couple’

“Reality is one of the genres our viewers love the most, and while they enjoy the stories of everyday people being told on screen, our specials and shows that take us into the lives of public figures are also fan favourites.

“September is the beginning of wedding season in South Africa, so it’s a fitting time for us to debut a wedding special. Phumeza and Shota are one of SA’s most private couples, so to see them open up will be a treat for audiences,” said Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, Shirley Adonisi.

Facing difficulties

However, during the course of their marriage, the couple faced some difficulties after news that their last-born son Mpilo was diagnosed with stage 4 eye cancer – when he was 16 months old – in 2014.

The couple has gradually got back on Mzansi’s screens with Phumeza hosting a the reality TV shows Abandoned and Enough is enough.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi.

