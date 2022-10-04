Miss Supranational 2021 second runner-up, Thato Mosehle ties the knot

Lethabo Malatsi

Miss Supranational second runner-up 2021, Thato Thelma Mosehle is officially off the market after she tied the knot with her husband, Frans Maruma over the weekend.

The newly wed, on Instagram, shared her nuptials with friends and family in a series of wedding posts. The Maruma’s initially had their traditional wedding celebration on 24 September, followed by a white wedding over the past weekend.

Thato captioned the post: “This was the best day ever. Thank you so much to everyone who came and made it so special”.

Thato and Frans were together for over three years before their engagement in November 2021.

ALSO READ: PICS: Springboks suit-up for Faf de Klerk and his Mine’s wedding

The two walked down the aisle at an intimate ceremony at the Memoire Wedding Venue in Driefontein, Gauteng, with industry peers and family in attendance.

Attendees include Miss South Africa 2020 second runner-up, Natasha Joubert– who attended with her boyfriend of seven years- and Melissa Nayimuli, amongst others.

For her traditional wedding, the newly Mrs Maruma was photographed donned in a green patterned “Sesweswe” inspired dress designed by her maid of honour, Tshepang Motete and white Converse All Stars sneakers.

She later changed into a yellow mermaid gown, with a neckpiece covering her shoulders.

Bridal shower

In September, Thato celebrated her bridal shower in an intimate gathering with a couple of friends and family.

“I’m filled with so much gratitude to God for blessing me with all these amazing women. We laughed, we cried, we talked, we danced and we prayed. I’ll forever cherish last night [and] I love you all so much,” she wrote a heartfelt message.

Who is Thato Mosehle’s hubby?

Frans is a medical practitioner who has specialised in dermatology, aesthetic medicine cosmetic dermatology and dermatology surgery.

He’s the MD of a skin care clinic called Oraderma in the Free State.

NOW READ: PICS: Inside Tamaryn Green and Ze Nxumalo’s Umabo celebration