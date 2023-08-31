Is swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker pregnant?

The swimmer had tongues wagging when she announced on Instagram that her and fiancée Joel Smith are expecting…

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Schoenmaker who confirmed her spot as the best breaststroke swimmer in the world at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Japan last month, got some interesting responses on Instagram with her latest post.

The 200m breaststroke swimmer casually took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some exciting news with her fans and followers.

However, like us, we’re sure her coaches also nearly had heart failure when Schoenmaker announced that her and Joel are expecting.

Tatjana Schoenmaker engagement

Joel Smith, who is the brother of Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi’s wife, Rachel, proposed to the brunette beauty at the top of a mountain at Eagle’s Nest, Constantia in Cape Town in April.

The swimmer took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers shortly after she said ‘Yes’.

“Don’t worry, I know what you are all thinking: Why did he take so long? We are engaged. I am lost for words. I am flippen going to marrying the man of my dreams. I am in absolute awe and gratefulness to have the privilege, firstly to love you and now to start a new journey with you”, she captioned the post that accompanied a photo of her showing off her new engagement ring with a beaming smile.

The couple celebrated the special milestone of being engaged for 4 months two weeks ago in Constantia, Cape Town.

“Four months engaged to my best friend! I am always lost for words when I post about you my liefie. No words can describe the utter most joy, love, kindness and selflessness I experience when I am with you.



“You flipped my world around in a way I never thought possible! I love our journey and being able to experience life with you. I fall in love with you more everyday which is crazy itself because I can’t comprehend how I can love someone so much already.



“Four months down and less than three to go before I get the privilege of being called your wife,” Schoenmaker wrote sharing several photos and video clips of her and Joel hiking in a misty Constantia Nek hiking trail.

Is Tatjana pregnant?

South Africans can relax. The country’s favourite Olympic gold medallist is not pregnant, and right on par to take part at Paris Olympics in 2024.

Schoenmaker recently became the country’s first female world champion when she outraced defending champion Lilly King for gold at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, on Friday, 28 July.

The announcement she made on Instagram about her and Joel expecting was a joke about her fiancé’s ‘food baby’ after visiting a restaurant.

In the pictures the swimmer shared, she stands behind Joel, cradling his stomach with her hands, a big grin on her face.

“We have exciting news! We are expecting…



Due in about 3 hours. Will keep you updated! 💩😂,” she captioned the post.

