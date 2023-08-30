‘You saved my life’ – Almost R90k raised for 7de Laan star David Rees

Rees is currently recovering at home following his recent double bypass open heart surgery.

7de Laan and Egoli star David Rees has expressed gratitude after surviving heart surgery and receiving almost R90 000 in donations towards his medical bills.

He had suffered a heart attack a few weeks ago and recently had a double bypass open heart surgery at Milpark Hospital.

In his heartfelt message of gratitude, the legendary actor described his illness as the hardest fight he’s ever fought.

He thanked the medical professionals, his publicity manager, family, fans, and everyone who has offered him love and support.

“To every single person who wished me well! Everyone pledged support in some or another way. The doctors and staff at Milpark Hospital. You saved my life.

“I send my deepest gratitude out there to you all. Thank you. To Corlia, thanks for your dedication, handling all the messages and getting them to the family as well as handling all communication between my family, fans, colleagues, and the press.”

ALSO READ: ‘7de Laan’ actor David Rees’ team shares update after his hospitalisation

‘The journey is still long, and support is needed’ – David Rees’ management

Rees’ manager Corlia Strauss told The Citizen that the actor still needs financial assistance for his medication, therapy, rehabilitation, and other costs.

To date, at least R88 302.91 of a half-a-million fundraising target has been donated towards Rees’ medical expenses.

“His fight is far from over. He is now at home recuperating, but there are still weeks of recovery and medical procedures ahead. Unfortunately, David does not have medical aid, making the journey even more daunting,” said Strauss.

The TV star was released from the hospital last week and is currently recovering at home. In a statement released at the time, his team said he was happy to be home.

“David was released from hospital on Friday, 25 August. He is incredibly happy to be home! The fresh country air and comfortable surroundings will bode well for his recovery.

“The family requests his privacy be respected and for friends and family to check in with them first before visiting. Thank you for the continued love and support.”

NOW READ: ‘Chemicals aren’t good for the African’- Gigi Lamayne named face of weight-loss brand