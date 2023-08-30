PICS: ‘Mo really messed up with Mome’s life’ – Mixed reactions as Tall A$$ Mo finds new love

This comes a few weeks after he announced his divorce...

Comedian and gamer Tall A$$ Mo (Mongezi Ngcobondwane) has allegedly found a new girlfriend.

His estranged wife, Mome Mahlangu topped trending topics on Twitter after a picture of the comedian and his new alleged girlfriend surfaced.

Mo announced in July this year he and Mome had called it quits after nearly 14 years of being together.

During an interview on DJ Fresh’s ‘WAW! with DJ FRESH (What a Week!),’ the comedian stated he was traumatised by black women.

“Currently Mome and I are separated, and we are in the process of filing for divorce. We grew apart, and the most important thing about this separation is the respect between the two of us…

“We have reached a point where things are just not working between the two of us… It’s me walking away. I am traumatised by black women… I am tramatised to the point I don’t want to be with a black woman, and Mome is not part of my trauma,” he said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I’m traumatised by black women’ – Tall A$$ Mo and Mome Mahlangu break up

Reactions to Tall A$$ Mo’s new alleged relationship

Pictures of Mo nd his new rumoured partner looking cozy and kissing made the rounds on social media.

Reacting to the pictures, one social media questioned Mo’s claim about black women.

"Nontu Nontu halalala 4rooms🎶💃🎼💃🎵"



Yeah Mo really messed up with Mome's life,he should've jus been honest & dealt with his trauma.Yeah it was gon be hectic with him & Mome had he stayed,but why lie about BW🤔🤷‍♂️.

With all that said,thina singenaph kengok Nontu benana🥺🤷‍♂️🥺 — ♊Gemini_18_June♊ (@Somnandi81) August 29, 2023

Mome didn't lose him, he actually set her free.

Toll a$$ Mo was never the same ever since the allegations landed.

She lost him during that time — Lwandle (@LwandleEL) August 29, 2023

Someone send Mome flowers of sorrows. Women who bekezela and stand by their nonsense partners always learn the hard way. Look now! August 29, 2023

Addressing social media hate a few days ago, Mo said his blessings do not come from people’s comments or likes on social media.

“I know who I am and what I want to do with my life. Nobody is in my bed when I go to sleep at night. Nobody is there to dry my eyes when I cry myself to sleep, no one but my Lord and Savior. I don’t expect anything from anyone.

“I believe in myself, and I know God has a plan for me, and He is above all… The devil has no place in my life. I rebuke all the negative and demeaning comments made against my family and me in the mighty name of JESUS who sustains me.”

NOW READ: ‘You saved my life’ – Almost R90k raised for 7de Laan star David Rees