‘It reminds me of my childhood’ – ‘Euphoria’ star Barbie Ferreira dishes on jewels & acting jobs

By Lineo Lesemane

Barbara ‘Barbie’ Ferreira is an American model and actress. She is best known for her role as Kat Hernandez in the HBO hit series Euphoria.

As the face of Pandora’s ME range, the actress has created her own edit to showcase her unmatched uniqueness and personal style, highlighting her creative and free approach and mixing up influences from the fashion world.

The ME collection is designed to capture the power of individuality and self-expression.

Evan Mock, Gracie Abrams, and Ella Mai are three other members who were recently welcomed by the brand for the ME collection alongside Barbie.

The collection features new statement link bracelets and necklaces hand-finished in 14k gold plating and sterling silver.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Miss SA finalists visit Mauritius as Lungo Katete gets voted out of ‘Crown Chasers’

Q&A with Barbie Ferreira

In what ways have you learned to express yourself through jewellery since joining the Pandora Me collective?

Having a customizable aspect of jewellery has been a new discovery of mine. With Pandora ME, I get to mix and match, which is always fun to do when trying on new looks. Jewellery for me, is a way of self-expression, even if the outfit is boring, it can really elevate it. I love the fact I get to add medallions, layer jewellery, and play around with different moods.

What is your favorite piece from the Pandora Me collection?

My favorite Pandora ME piece is definitely the Butterfly Mini Dangle. It matches my butterfly tattoo I have on my back, and it reminds me of my childhood.

As an actor, you step into a diverse range of roles, what have your different roles taught you about yourself?

Roles always bring out a variety of different parts of my personality. It’s always important to me that my characters are rooted in reality, so I dissect myself to see what aspects of my life I can bring into the role to bring it to life. Developing a character is both the hardest part of acting and most fun.

NOW READ: WATCH: RHOD’s Jojo Robinson gives us a tour of her ‘new’ mansion in the making