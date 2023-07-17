WATCH: Miss SA finalists visit Mauritius as Lungo Katete gets voted out of ‘Crown Chasers’

By Lineo Lesemane

Lungo Katete from Midrand became the second Miss SA 2023 finalist to be voted out of Crown Chasers yesterday.

The 26-year-old model said participating in the show was an unforgettable experience.

“I met some of the most wonderful women in South Africa. I was surrounded by such an amazing organisation who made this journey worthwhile.”

She said the moment she would cherish the most was when she was told she made it to the Top 12, but the journey got even better with each passing day.

“We got to travel to the beautiful island of Mauritius and experience the people, the culture and shoot on a beautiful private Island, which is a moment I will never forget.

“To be eliminated was the hard part, but if there is one thing I can guarantee is that my journey does not stop here.”

Inside the crown chasers’ Mauritius trip

This past Sunday’s episode of Crown Chasers followed the Miss SA 2023 finalists as they embarked on a trip to Mauritius.

The beauty queens had a blast at Long Beach, Sugar Beach, La Pirogue, and Ile aux Cerfs Golf Club.

The extraordinary welcome committee for the finalists included the Miss Universe Mauritius 2023, Tatiana Beauharnais, and the visionary National Director for Miss Universe Mauritius, Vandana Jeetah.

Ramesh, alongside the General Manager of Long Beach Mauritius, Christian Jaquier, hosted a welcome dinner at the HASU restaurant at Long Beach on behalf of World Leisure Holidays.

Dignitaries and guests included Matlhaba Mogadingwane, the first secretary political at the South African High Commission in Mauritius, Bilal Adam, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce Mauritius, former Miss South Africa Universe Anneline Kriel, and Stephanie Weill, CEO of Miss South Africa.

Managing Director of Aestetika Studio, Ingrid Bell, said this collaboration extends beyond the filming of Crown Chasers.

“It is a testament to our shared vision of pioneering new possibilities that reach far into the future, shining the spotlight on the creative economy as a catalyst for collaboration, cultural exchange, and economic growth between South Africa and Mauritius.”

