Stellies youngster Makhanya joins US club

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Olwethu Makhanya has become the latest South African player to join Major League Soccer (MLS) club after Stellenbosch FC confirmed his transfer to Philadelphia Union.

The 19-year-old Makhanya will be joining the likes of Njabulo Blom and Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the MLS.



Mamelodi Sundowns’ forward Cassius Mailula is another player who is set for a move to the US, with his club having confirmed that they are in talks with one of the MLS side regarding the players’ switch.

Makhanya’s move to the US was confirmed by Stellies on Tuesday.

“Stellenbosch FC is proud to announce that the club has reached an agreements for the permanent transfer of 19-year old defender Olwethu Makhanya for an undisclosed fee to Major League Soccer (MLS) club Philadelphia Union,” the club wrote on their website.

“The deal represent a history landmark for Stellenbosch FC as Makhanya becomes the club’s first export to the United States of America, where he will compete against some of the best footballers in the world in the rapidly growing MLS.”

Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie believes Makhanya’s move to the MLS will serve as an inspirational and motivational story for many youngsters at the club.

“As a club, we are incredibly proud to see Olwethu join Philadelphia Union and have no doubt that he will make a huge success of his time abroad,” the Stellenbosch CEO was quoted on the club’s website.

“Stellenbosch FC has made a commitment to providing opportunities for young players to showcase their talent and towards creating a clear pathway for them to build successful careers as profess footballers.”

“To see a young player like Olwethu use that platform to earn a transfer at one of the most competitive leagues in the world is a source of great pride for the club. And we hope it will serve as an inspiration for others looking to follow in his footsteps.”