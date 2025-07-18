‘It’s a kiss; there was no nudity’: L-Tido responds after YouTube restricts episode visibility

Anele Zondo, whose stage name is Ney The Bae, raised viewers' eyebrows on L-Tido’s podcast when she kissed the host.

Podcaster and rapper L-Tido says someone might have tried to report the latest episode of his podcast, where he kissed rapper Anele Zondo.

“I don’t know why that happened, but people are assuming that other people tried to report it in hate, but things like that happen on YouTube where they try to limit the video,” L-Tido told The Citizen.

Why @youtube doing this ??? for just a kiss smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3WGaPf1Ooo — 16V (@L_Tido) July 17, 2025

L-Tido unbothered

Zondo, whose stage name is Ney The Bae, raised viewers’ eyebrows on L-Tido’s podcast by kissing the host.

L-Tido went on X (formerly Twitter), tagging YouTube, after the video streaming platform required parental or guardian permission to watch the episode.

YouTube marked it as potentially sensitive content. Despite posting on X about YouTube’s decision, the rapper seemed unbothered.

“But it hasn’t stopped anything ’cause the video keeps on growing, it’s still getting the views. I don’t know, maybe that negative situation – people are not taking it for what it is,” shared L-Tido .

“After all, it’s a kiss, guys; there was no nudity, nothing crazy like that. It’s just maybe an unusual thing happening.”

ALSO READ: OnlyFans Unplugged: Rapper L-Tido launches raunchy podcast

Going viral

The episode, which aired on Wednesday, had Zondo opening up on a variety of things — from her upbringing to who the father of her child is, among the slew of topics they touched on.

L-Tido, whose real name is Thato Lloyd Madonsela, said he had a feeling the episode would be a talking point, but didn’t expect it to go as viral as it did.

“Obviously, I knew to a certain extent that it’s gonna create a lot of talkability, but not to this extent.”

NOW READ: Bushbuckridge Film Festival: Giving accessibility and community inclusion through film