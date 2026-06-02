Could this be his biggest hit yet? IShowSpeed’s new World Cup anthem explodes

Fans are convinced IShowSpeed's latest release could rewrite music history.

Internet superstar IShowSpeed may have just released the biggest song of his career.

The YouTube sensation, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jnr, is already seeing massive success with his newly released Fifa World Cup 2026-themed anthem. Early numbers suggest it could become his most successful music release to date.

Within just 24 hours of its release, the song surpassed two million views, a milestone none of his previous tracks had ever achieved in such a short period. The rapid growth has sparked excitement among fans.

Many of them believe the track has the potential to eclipse even his hugely popular 2022 World Cup anthem.

For an entertainer best known for his high-energy livestreams, viral moments and unpredictable personality, the latest success highlights just how powerful the IShowSpeed brand has become. It now extends beyond gaming and online content.

The release arrives at a time when football fever is beginning to build around the Fifa World Cup 2026. Speed appears perfectly positioned to capitalise on the growing excitement.

His deep love for the sport, particularly his admiration for football icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo, has become a defining feature of his content over the years.

Fans across social media have been quick to celebrate the track’s strong start. Many are predicting it could become one of the most recognisable football songs leading into the tournament.

The momentum also follows Speed’s widely publicised streaming tour across Africa, which attracted millions of viewers worldwide.

During his travels, the content creator visited several African countries. He drew huge crowds wherever he appeared and created countless viral moments that dominated social media timelines.

The African tour further expanded his already enormous international audience. It introduced him to new fans while strengthening his connection with existing supporters. Many of those followers are now helping fuel the success of the new World Cup anthem.

What makes the achievement particularly notable is that Speed’s music career has often existed alongside his streaming success rather than at the centre of it.

Yet with viewership numbers climbing rapidly and engagement remaining exceptionally high, the latest release is proving that his musical projects can command attention on a global scale.