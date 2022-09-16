OnlyFans Unplugged: Rapper L-Tido launches raunchy podcast

Lethabo Malatsi

South African rapper Thato Madonsela – famously known as L-Tido – launched his much-anticipated raunchy podcast titled OnlyFans Unplugged on Wednesday.

The OnlyFans Unplugged podcast will focus on OnlyFans stars and will be available on L-Tido’s YouTube channel.

The first episode featured former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Gugu “Terry Treasure” Refiloe Bonga, a 26-year-old adult content creator.

OnlyFans became popular in 2020, during the Covid lockdown. People started creating content on the platform, with users needing to subscribe to access the raunchy content.

Though primarily used by sex workers, the website also hosts the work of other content creators, such as physical fitness experts and musicians.

Terry Treasure joins the likes of influencer and podcast host Tebogo Thobejane, Kutlwano Kganyago and Xolisile Mfeka on the podcast.

Thobejane, in June, opened a strip club – called Club X – inside the popular The Grand club in Sandton. The opening of the club was announced on Twitter by gossip blogger, Musa Khawula who posted a video of some of the club’s scantily clad dancers showing off their moves and jaw-dropping bodies.

Dlala ka Yona hitmaker L-Tido is now penetrating the OnlyFans market through his new venture – podcasting.

Tweeps react

Prior to the launch, the artist shared the news of his new show on his personal social media accounts and it received a show of support from both fans and friends who were ecstatic for the launch.

“Tido interviewing OnlyFans girls makes a lot of sense,” one user said.

However, in the latest video reposted by Musa Khawula, people had a different view about the project after seeing Terry deep-throating her two fingers.

“Very cringe mtakabawo, especially when she put her fingers in her mouth whuuu haai,” one tweeted.

“Imagine your talent is to deep throat your fingers in public,” another said.

Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho.

