‘One surprise done, another coming’: Married at First Sight SA’s Nkululeko Mahlangu and wife tease another announcement

The pair got married this past weekend...

After announcing their wedding earlier this week, Married at First Sight SA star Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife, Tshegofatso Moeketsi, revealed that they have more news to share with their followers.

This comes after fans speculated that the couple may be expecting a child.

“Some of you guys are guessing, and we do not want to confirm anything as yet, so until we confirm it, it is still a surprise. It is still on the way, we will let you know when the time is right,” the pair said in a video.

Inside Nkululeko and Tshegofatso’s wedding

The pair got married this past weekend and have since shared pictures and videos of the ceremony.

“On our anniversary, I got to marry my best friend, my safe place, my answered prayer, and the love of my life,” he shared.

“Through every season, every lesson, every challenge, and every blessing, God kept writing our story. Today we said “forever” to each other, and my heart has never been fuller.”

Mahlangu became known after he appeared on Married at First Sight Mzansi.

The show is a social experiment in which strangers are matched by a panel of relationship experts and meet for the first time at the altar.

On the show, Mahlangu was paired with Makoto Phumodi. At the time, he said he decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible.

“I decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible,” he explained. “I believed that since the show had professional experts and married people, I would be paired with my soulmate.”