Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘One surprise done, another coming’: Married at First Sight SA’s Nkululeko Mahlangu and wife tease another announcement

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

21 May 2026

12:28 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The pair got married this past weekend...

Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife

Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife Tshegofatso Moeketsi. Picture: Instagram

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

After announcing their wedding earlier this week, Married at First Sight SA star Nkululeko Mahlangu and his wife, Tshegofatso Moeketsi, revealed that they have more news to share with their followers.

This comes after fans speculated that the couple may be expecting a child.

“Some of you guys are guessing, and we do not want to confirm anything as yet, so until we confirm it, it is still a surprise. It is still on the way, we will let you know when the time is right,” the pair said in a video.

Inside Nkululeko and Tshegofatso’s wedding

The pair got married this past weekend and have since shared pictures and videos of the ceremony.

“On our anniversary, I got to marry my best friend, my safe place, my answered prayer, and the love of my life,” he shared.

“Through every season, every lesson, every challenge, and every blessing, God kept writing our story. Today we said “forever” to each other, and my heart has never been fuller.”

Mahlangu became known after he appeared on Married at First Sight Mzansi.

The show is a social experiment in which strangers are matched by a panel of relationship experts and meet for the first time at the altar.

RELATED ARTICLES

On the show, Mahlangu was paired with Makoto Phumodi. At the time, he said he decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible.

“I decided to come to the show to find a wife since I wasn’t getting anyone compatible,” he explained. “I believed that since the show had professional experts and married people, I would be paired with my soulmate.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

relationships SA Celebrities wedding

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga
News Here’s what Cape Town’s dam levels are at
Opinion Dismissing ministers means little if they are simply redeployed
South Africa Rand Water shutdown sparks fear across parched province
Courts Justice prevails: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau found guilty after failed murder plot

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News