‘It’s a mix of emotions’: Ex-Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk on preparations for the arrival of her first child

Former Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk and her partner, former Swedish defender Julia Molin, are eagerly preparing to welcome their first child.

Janine and Julia announced the exciting news of their pregnancy in January this year.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Africa’s most-capped footballer opened up about the journey to parenthood and the lessons in between.

Janine said they are fully immersing themselves in the experience as they await the arrival of their bundle of joy.

“Julia and I are incredibly excited about this new chapter in our lives. It’s a mix of emotions—joy, anticipation, and a bit of nervousness—but overall, we feel truly blessed.

Janine said the journey has come with its own challenges, like any other, but they are looking forward to the real adventure ahead.

“The journey to this moment has been special. Like any big life change, it’s come with a lot of planning, learning, and preparing ourselves mentally and emotionally for parenthood.

“We’re embracing every step of the way, knowing that the real adventure begins once our little one arrives!”

Speaking about the values they wish to instil in their child, Janine highlighted the importance of family, kindness, and resilience.

“These values are at the core of who we are. We hope to instil them in our child by leading by example —showing love, respect, and the importance of chasing their dreams, no matter what.”

Janine and Julia’s gender reveal

Janine and Julia are expecting a baby boy.

They revealed the baby’s gender in true soccer star style, with a video posted on Instagram showing Janine kicking a mini football that burst, releasing blue powder into the air as their loved ones cheered with joy.

Janine said 2024 has been a year of immense change and personal growth for her.

From the transition away from professional football in December 2023 to the passing of her mother last year, she said she has found herself navigating an unfamiliar direction.

“Losing my mother this year was the toughest setback of all. She was my pillar of strength and the one who always reminded me to keep moving forward with a positive mindset, no matter the obstacles,” she wrote on Instagram.

Despite these struggles, Janine said 2024 has also brought exciting opportunities, personal growth, and the support of incredible people.

She said she is grateful for the lessons and support she’s received along the way.

“I’ve met incredible people who have provided valuable tools and insights, helping me grow and evolve in this new phase of my journey.

“I’m ready to face whatever lies ahead with resilience and gratitude,” she added.

